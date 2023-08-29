Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 18%

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) rose 18% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.57 and last traded at $12.53. Approximately 20,666,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 35,922,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MARA has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Marathon Digital Trading Up 24.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 14.91, a current ratio of 14.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 5.04.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 284.21% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Marathon Digital

In related news, Director Said Ouissal sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $164,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,626.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,668,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after acquiring an additional 978,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,387,000 after acquiring an additional 439,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 41.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,124 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 954,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 11.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,731,000 after acquiring an additional 269,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

