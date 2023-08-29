Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Marine Products in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Get Marine Products alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marine Products

Marine Products Stock Down 0.9 %

MPX opened at $15.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $539.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. Marine Products has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $17.81.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.16 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 11.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marine Products will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Marine Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Products

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPX. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Marine Products in the second quarter worth $1,051,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marine Products in the fourth quarter worth $636,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 2,393.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 46,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. 13.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marine Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.