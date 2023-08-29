Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VAC shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $174.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th.

In other news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.84 per share, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,567.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CFO Anthony E. Terry purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.55 per share, with a total value of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,028.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.84 per share, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,567.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 109.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VAC opened at $109.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 2.00. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $107.58 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.62). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

