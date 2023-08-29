Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Bank of America

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.56.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.83. The company has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.40. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.12%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $1,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,513,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $1,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,513,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $5,362,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,512,025.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,158 shares of company stock worth $12,717,875. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,789,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,326,000 after buying an additional 150,487 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 65,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 20,089 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

