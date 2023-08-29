Maytus Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 120,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,000. HP accounts for about 2.3% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 114,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after buying an additional 11,528,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,025,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HP by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in HP by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,334,602 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $68,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in HP by 247.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,495,054 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,337 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Performance

HP stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,617,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,437,013. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.32. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,284.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,589. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,284.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,108,881. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HP

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.