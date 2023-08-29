Maytus Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 28,000 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 28,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $6,313,000. Visa makes up 4.1% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.95.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Visa
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
See Also
