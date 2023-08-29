Maytus Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 28,000 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 28,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $6,313,000. Visa makes up 4.1% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,513,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,040,089. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $245.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.14. The company has a market capitalization of $457.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Visa

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.