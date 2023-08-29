Maytus Capital Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Maytus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in GitLab by 352.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $677,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in GitLab by 128.1% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. 1888 Investments LLC bought a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in GitLab by 7.0% in the first quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GTLB traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.97. 700,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,204. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average of $41.53.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at $826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at $826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,480 shares of company stock valued at $15,320,459 in the last 90 days. 28.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GTLB. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

