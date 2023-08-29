Maytus Capital Management LLC Makes New $6.04 Million Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 185,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,000. Intel comprises 3.9% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,169,431,000 after buying an additional 816,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,939,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,027,513 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $882,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock worth $1,572,340,065. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.31. 16,750,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,008,895. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $37.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -227.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Susquehanna increased their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

