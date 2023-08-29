Maytus Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,000. CrowdStrike accounts for about 2.8% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 122,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.88.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,618,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,763. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $198.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of -226.42, a PEG ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.86.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

