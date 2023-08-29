Maytus Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,000 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.91. The company had a trading volume of 787,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,229. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $136.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.86.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GPN. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Payments

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.