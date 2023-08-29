Maytus Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Maytus Capital Management LLC decreased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 1.5% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,615.42.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI traded up $60.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,310.16. 480,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 88.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $754.76 and a 1-year high of $1,388.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,218.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,229.30.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.