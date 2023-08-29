Mcashchain Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (MCASH)

Mcashchain (MCASH) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Mcashchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mcashchain has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Mcashchain has a total market cap of $33.49 million and $9.83 worth of Mcashchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Mcashchain Profile

Mcashchain’s genesis date was June 26th, 2019. Mcashchain’s total supply is 986,303,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,521,937 tokens. Mcashchain’s official message board is medium.com/mcashchain. The official website for Mcashchain is www.mcash.network. Mcashchain’s official Twitter account is @mcashchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mcashchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mcashchain (MCASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Users are able to generate MCASH through the process of mining. Mcashchain has a current supply of 986,303,858 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mcashchain is 0.05126557 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mcash.network/.”

