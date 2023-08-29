MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Stock Price Down 1.9%

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.43 and last traded at $8.43. 622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 262,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The firm has a market cap of $553.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $84.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MediaAlpha news, Director Mountains Insurance Grou White bought 5,916,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,168,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,856,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,568,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,465 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

