MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Stock Performance
MediciNova stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.98. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of MediciNova
About MediciNova
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MediciNova
- How to Invest in Social Media
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.