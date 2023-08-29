MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

MediciNova stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.98. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

About MediciNova

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MediciNova by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 16,488 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MediciNova by 11.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 498,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MediciNova by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the second quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of MediciNova by 98,059.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,650,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,896,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

