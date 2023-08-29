Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Core Wealth Partners LLC

Core Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.8% of Core Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,015,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,710,215. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.52 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.73 billion, a PE ratio of 89.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.06 and its 200-day moving average is $110.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 239.34%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

