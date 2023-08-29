Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is STF Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

STF Management LP increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 3.5% of STF Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. STF Management LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $8.53 on Tuesday, hitting $298.79. The company had a trading volume of 16,755,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,889,100. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $768.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.31 and a 200 day moving average of $247.42.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total value of $195,041.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,899,010.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total value of $195,041.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,899,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,613 shares of company stock worth $12,270,610. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

