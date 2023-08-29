Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,845,609 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 228,753 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.1% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Meta Platforms worth $391,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META traded up $6.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,692,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,872,969. The stock has a market cap of $763.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $657,083.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,485.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $12,270,610. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.