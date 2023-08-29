Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) & Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) Head to Head Survey

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) and Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Micron Technology has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natcore Technology has a beta of -0.79, indicating that its share price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Micron Technology and Natcore Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Technology $30.76 billion 2.33 $8.69 billion ($2.68) -24.37 Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Natcore Technology.

79.3% of Micron Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Micron Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Technology and Natcore Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Technology -16.02% -5.40% -3.89% Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Micron Technology and Natcore Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Technology 1 6 23 0 2.73 Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Micron Technology presently has a consensus price target of $73.43, suggesting a potential upside of 12.44%.

Summary

Micron Technology beats Natcore Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels. The company offers memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, networking, industrial, and automotive markets, as well as for smartphone and other mobile-device markets; SSDs and component-level solutions for the enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets; discrete storage products in component and wafers; and memory and storage products for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. It markets its products through its direct sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and retailers; and web-based customer direct sales channel, as well as through channel and distribution partners. Micron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Natcore Technology

(Get Free Report)

Natcore Technology Inc., a research and development company, develops and owns technology for the manufacturing of solar cells. The company offers laser-processed back-contact cells and liquid phase deposition technology, which enables the controlled deposition of silicon dioxide and mixed silicon oxides from an aqueous solution at ambient temperatures and pressures. It focuses on using its nanotechnology discoveries to enable various applications consisting of laser processing, tandem quantum-dot solar cells, and Natcore Foil Cell structure. The company also provides technical consultancy services for the design and construction of solar cell/solar panel fabrication facilities, and solar power plants. Natcore Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.