MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Major Shareholder Agenus Inc Buys 12,808 Shares

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 12,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $18,571.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,705,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,472,553.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, August 24th, Agenus Inc purchased 170,244 shares of MiNK Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $262,175.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:INKT traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 50,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,324. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97.

MiNK Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:INKT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

INKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MiNK Therapeutics by 266.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 67,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MiNK Therapeutics by 655.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 71,173 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. It's product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

