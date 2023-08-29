Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Down 2% After Insider Selling

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $25.76 and last traded at $25.81. 28,925 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 474,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

Specifically, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $141,023.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,317.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $141,023.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,317.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 3,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $90,729.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,301 shares of company stock valued at $317,527. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $37.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.59% and a negative net margin of 152.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $49,000.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

