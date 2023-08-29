MOBOX Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $55.04 Million (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 29th. Over the last seven days, MOBOX has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. MOBOX has a total market cap of $55.04 million and $2.33 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOBOX token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MOBOX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MOBOX Token Profile

MOBOX was first traded on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,540,550 tokens. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#.

MOBOX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX (MBOX) is the token for the MOBOX platform, which blends gaming with decentralized finance. Although the specific individual creators aren’t universally renowned, their combined expertise covers both gaming and crypto. The $MBOX token plays a central role in the ecosystem: it’s used for in-game activities, staking to earn rewards, participating in governance, and facilitating NFT transactions. Before engaging, thorough research on the asset and platform is advised.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBOX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOBOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MOBOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOBOX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.