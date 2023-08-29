ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Short Interest Update

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 762,700 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the July 31st total of 974,300 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 163,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

ModivCare Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ MODV traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $510.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.74. ModivCare has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.30.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 29.63% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $701.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ModivCare will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MODV shares. Stephens dropped their price target on ModivCare from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on ModivCare from $92.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ModivCare from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ModivCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

In other ModivCare news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.04 per share, for a total transaction of $7,388,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,103,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,820,771.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODV. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in ModivCare during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 3,141.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 20.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 13,891 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 89.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 79.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 18,896 shares in the last quarter.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

