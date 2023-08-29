Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by STF Management LP

STF Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 71.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises 0.7% of STF Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. STF Management LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mondelez International by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,244 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,986,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,997,000 after purchasing an additional 399,152 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,010,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,019,106. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.91 and its 200 day moving average is $71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

