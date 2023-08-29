MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 154.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833,647 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,203,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,104 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,377,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,720,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

MBB traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.64. 510,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,097. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.58. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $97.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.2759 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

