MONECO Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTMC. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 68,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 92,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

BATS:PTMC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.65. 19,176 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.53. The company has a market cap of $396.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.36. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $32.86.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.