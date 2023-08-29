MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 11,377 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 215.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.08. 5,090,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,027,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.50.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

