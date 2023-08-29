MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 325 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Albemarle by 3.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Albemarle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:ALB traded up $5.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.44. 516,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,552. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 25.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 4.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.20.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

