MONECO Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,274 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance

BCX traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,989. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $10.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

