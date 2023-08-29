MONECO Advisors LLC Has $791,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,515 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,258,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,406,313. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The company has a market capitalization of $326.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.72 and its 200 day moving average is $103.22. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 in the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle



Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

