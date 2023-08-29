MONECO Advisors LLC Has $928,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $180.25. 3,114,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,641,213. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $248.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus increased their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

