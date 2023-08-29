MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 2,377 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJS. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $20.98. 14,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,446. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $21.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

