MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 4,069 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.22. 765,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,820,836. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.18. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

