MONECO Advisors LLC Takes $446,000 Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 418.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,734,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,030,000 after buying an additional 2,206,865 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,897,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 389.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,081,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,001,000 after buying an additional 860,803 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 15,617.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 568,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,773,000 after buying an additional 564,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,161,000 after buying an additional 495,942 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $75.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.