MONECO Advisors LLC Takes $446,000 Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 418.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,734,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,030,000 after buying an additional 2,206,865 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,897,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 389.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,081,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,001,000 after buying an additional 860,803 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 15,617.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 568,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,773,000 after buying an additional 564,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,161,000 after buying an additional 495,942 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $75.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.22.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
