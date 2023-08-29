Monero Price Hits $147.00 on Top Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 29th. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $147.00 or 0.00536756 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and approximately $84.85 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,385.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.00251870 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $208.51 or 0.00761393 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014110 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00061468 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00119751 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003643 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,324,709 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

