Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Position Cut by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,438 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.53.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $334.54. 11,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,819. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $363.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,937 shares of company stock worth $8,130,854 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

