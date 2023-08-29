Mount Capital Ltd Cuts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mount Capital Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises about 1.0% of Mount Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mount Capital Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,424,035,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 450.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 225.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.79.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock traded up $23.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $689.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,821. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $654.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $575.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.82%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

