Mount Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Mount Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,343 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000. HDFC Bank comprises about 0.9% of Mount Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fithian LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE HDB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,189. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.22 and a 200 day moving average of $67.00. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $71.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HDB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

