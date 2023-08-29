Mount Capital Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Mount Capital Ltd increased its position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,350 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Mount Capital Ltd’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBMS. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Petiole USA ltd increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 123,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 73,310 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,705,000 after purchasing an additional 428,546 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Bancshares by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on FBMS shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on First Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

First Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of FBMS stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.99. The company had a trading volume of 72,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $901.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.89. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $35.90.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.00 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 21.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

About First Bancshares

(Free Report)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.