Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 202,000 Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 202,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,883,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,918 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,076.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 960,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,920,000 after buying an additional 878,838 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6,204.0% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,646,000 after buying an additional 729,902 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,774,000 after buying an additional 241,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 448,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,239,000 after buying an additional 214,383 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.76. 76,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,710. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $77.06. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.651 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

