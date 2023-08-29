Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Has $10.56 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 815.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $10,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $685,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SDY traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,588. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.06. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

