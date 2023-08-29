Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Has $33.43 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 114,535 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $33,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,594. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,454. The company has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.89 and a 200-day moving average of $117.77. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

