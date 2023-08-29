Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. cut its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.3% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $54,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $3,015,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,508,418 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $729,190,000 after purchasing an additional 94,263 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $139,128,000 after purchasing an additional 78,962 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 28.7% in the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 20,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $6.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.91. 13,397,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,871,000. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $298.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at $11,611,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,613 shares of company stock worth $12,270,610. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

