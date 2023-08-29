Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 370,914 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $23,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,262,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,810 shares of company stock worth $12,025,330. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.2 %

MU stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,700,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,901,304. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.16%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

