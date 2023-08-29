Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.09. 283,615 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,425,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Nano Dimension from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Nano Dimension Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 273.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Nano Dimension

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 7.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 140,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,373,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,639,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,675,000 after purchasing an additional 377,062 shares during the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising DragonFly IV that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and admaflex that utilizes a patented DLP foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

