Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $837.62 million, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.41. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $41.25.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSSC. B. Riley lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,343,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,191,000 after purchasing an additional 76,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,905,000 after acquiring an additional 136,140 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after acquiring an additional 721,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 638,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,063,000 after purchasing an additional 516,575 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.