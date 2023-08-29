National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NFG. Argus cut their target price on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NFG

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NFG opened at $53.04 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $73.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.24 and a 200-day moving average of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $428.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.