National Pension Service Buys 49,615 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

National Pension Service boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,345,908 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,615 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. National Pension Service’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $632,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.53.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH remained flat at $491.28 during trading on Tuesday. 763,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,453,583. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $455.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $490.21 and its 200-day moving average is $487.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.