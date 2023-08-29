National Pension Service Has $183.85 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,422,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,513 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of International Business Machines worth $183,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 213.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,987,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,002,000 after buying an additional 2,035,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in International Business Machines by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,519,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,657,000 after buying an additional 1,178,556 shares in the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2 %

IBM stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.25. The company had a trading volume of 972,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,863. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.30. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $133.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.61, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

