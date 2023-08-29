National Pension Service Lowers Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31,694 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $312,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.50.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,512,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $14,125,960 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $9.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $555.16. 533,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $214.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $609.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $536.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $543.60.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.57%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

