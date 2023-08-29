National Pension Service Raises Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

National Pension Service grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of Booking worth $154,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,639,019 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BKNG traded up $33.81 on Tuesday, reaching $3,103.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,647. The stock has a market cap of $110.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,914.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2,701.50.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $19.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,111.80.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

